The Edmonton-Strathcona riding lies in the heart of the city and is well known for its “pulse.” From the bustling University of Alberta campus to the historic Old Strathcona district to the vibrant Whyte Avenue — it is home to many of Edmonton’s top destinations.

However, since COVID, this pulse is waning and the area seems to be slipping into cardiac arrest. Constituents are facing rising living costs, including higher utility bills, general inflation of essential goods, and tuition increases for post-secondary students.

“There’s a lot at play here,” says Jean Johnson, executive director of Edmonton’s French Quarter Business Association. “Whoever forms the next government will have to have a social conscience.”

Meet the candidates

This year, first-time Green Party candidate Robert Gooding-Townsend is up against Alberta NDP leader and incumbent Edmonton-Strathcona MLA Rachel Notley.

The Edmonton-Strathcona riding is often seen as a “given” for the NDP, who have maintained a stronghold since 1997.

Notley was first elected as MLA for the riding in 2008 and has held the seat ever since. She was elected premier in 2015 and then lost the race for premier to Jason Kenney in 2019 — but won in Edmonton-Strathcona with over 70 per cent of the vote.

There is some overlap between the Green Party and NDP platforms, especially when it comes to improving public services such as healthcare and education. While it’s highly likely that Notley will win the seat again, the Green Party can still have an impact, especially as Notley’s sole contender.

Leader of the Opposition and NDP candidate Rachel Notley. Green Party candidate Robert Gooding-Townsend.

This is Gooding-Townsend’s first time running in an election, and he explains that his values led him to the Green Party: “We have to take the environment seriously, not as a sole issue, but as something fundamentally underlying all the other issues.”

The decades-long NDP stronghold in the area doesn’t seem to faze Gooding-Townsend. He says that while “Notley has done so much and is a remarkable person… her attention is on playing the electoral game across the province.” Gooding-Townsend is focusing on localized representation and going door-to-door to talk to constituents about their concerns.

Constituents can expect at least one visit from Notley ahead of the election, although she was unavailable for an interview.

“I’m very accessible to my constituents all year round, and they’ll see me during the 28-day campaign,” Notley said in a written statement provided to the Calgary Journal by an NDP spokesperson.

Cost of living concerning voters

According to Abacus Data, affordability and the economy are two issues voters are most concerned about going into this election. In this riding, where there are many students, seniors, and young families, the blow of inflation hits hard.

Young families who purchased homes a few years ago and are now returning to the bank to renew their mortgages are facing a five or six per cent interest rate which amounts to significantly higher monthly mortgage payments.

In terms of helping people combat the cost of living increases, Notley says in her written statement that “an Alberta NDP government will be focused on the things that matter to you: helping your family manage the cost-of-living, and building a resilient Alberta economy with good-paying jobs and investment opportunities.”

Jordan Wilkie, Leader of the Green Party, wants to take more steps. “The NDP is just not going far enough. It’s a fundamental right for [people to have] housing or universal basic income.”

Post-secondary education

While the UCP has pledged to cap post-secondary tuition growth at two per cent beginning in 2024-25, students are still facing tuition hikes this upcoming year.

The Edmonton-Strathcona riding encompasses the University of Alberta main campus and Campus Saint-Jean in the French Quarter, which means many students are eligible to vote in the riding. Both candidates agree that tuition rates — which have incrementally increased over the last four years — need to be addressed.

“We are for free tuition,” says Wilkie outlining the Green Party’s position. “And we want to see basic income for students and free mental healthcare for students.” He also explains that funding for basic income programs will come from raising royalty rates on oil and gas and raising taxes for large corporations to 12 per cent that’s “in line with other provinces.”

If elected, Notley promises to “reinstate the tuition caps we had before and provide predictable and stable funding to post-secondary across the province.”

Will Notley stay or go?

While the election outcome in the Edmonton-Strathcona riding is somewhat predictable, the election at large is gearing up to be a close race between Notley and United Conservative Party candidate and current premier, Danielle Smith.

Duane Bratt, a political science professor at Mount Royal University, says, “I think if she does not form a government, this is the end of the road for Rachel Notley.” Adding, “Notley is more popular than Smith, but Notley was also more popular than Kenny, and she lost to him.”

So then the question is will Notley commit to serving the full four-year term as MLA if the NDP does not form government?

An NDP spokesperson says she “will continue to serve as the MLA for Edmonton-Strathcona should she win her seat, despite the election results.”