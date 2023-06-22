“Freedom, that’s the most important thing that everyone should have right?”

That was the message from Sahar Hakimi, a visual artist originally from Tehran, Iran. Hakimi is the Newcomer Artist in Residence at the Calgary Public Library.

The CPL’s Newcomer Artist in Residence program is for an artist that’s been in Canada for less than five years and the winner of the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society New Canadian Artist Award at the Mayor’s Luncheon for Arts Champions.

Her work is inspired by the everyday lives of Iranian women and the freedom she has found to express that in Canada.

Hakimi was encouraged by her parents to pursue a career in art in Calgary after they had a positive experience studying in the United States in the 70s. Eventually, her parents had to return before the 1979 revolution.

Hakimi earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Azad University and Master of Fine Arts from Alzahra University in Tehran.

Hakimi moved to Calgary in 2018, but the transition was anything but smooth. Once she finally started to feel settled, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This is just one of the many difficulties Hakimi has experienced in her life, but this is what she uses as motivation to express herself through art.

“I really tried to do my best just to express my feelings. Express my past through paint, through those images. Just like because right now I have freedom,” Hakimi said.

“I don’t have to censor myself, I don’t have to worry about anything else, I can express myself freely.”

Inspiring others through her own experience

Hakimi now wants to give back to other minorities. The feelings she experienced back home are what help her connect to people who may feel the same in Canada.

“Back home (I) belong to the minority group. You know, I’m a woman so I didn’t have rights. I can feel that when someone can’t have the same opportunity as the others,” Hakimi said.

Hakimi has worked with a wide range of people, including those with disabilities and mental health limitations, teaching and coaching artist practices.

“So, here I’m trying to help the others; those who have disabilities, because they are human here, just like us there,” she said.

She will continue working on her residency at the Calgary Public Library until Sept. 1. You can find more information about her residency at Calgarylibrary.ca