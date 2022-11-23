World Cup 2022
Check-out our local coverage
Mexican Calgarians ready to show World Cup spirit
Soccer is always the perfect reason to get together for Calgary’s Mexican community, and nothing exemplifies community like the World Cup. Miguel Cortines has made it his job…
‘Soccer is an international language:’ World Cup unites new Canadians
Canada is a country of newcomers and nothing brings the globe together like the World Cup
How Calgary’s top soccer stars abroad performed in October
Soccer fever in the city is rising as the Canadian men’s national team prepares to compete in their first World Cup in 36 years. With that in mind,…