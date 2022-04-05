Find more great local stories! We never spam, we never share your data and you can unsubscribe at any time.

On March 20, Lina’s celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of their Britannia location, their third in the city.

For the occasion they decided to bring back their 1996 prices for the day, with slices of pizza, meatballs, lasagna and more starting at just $2.

Traditional Italian pizza slices handmade in a wood-fired pizza oven.
All the food Lina’s Mercato prepared sold quickly at such cheap prices.
Sobreo was one of the booths set up at Lina’s which specializes in selling artisanal infusions.
Free samples ranging from Tiramisu and bread were put out for customers to enjoy .
The Calgary Italian Folk Dancers put on a show in the middle of the Mercato.
Sign outside of Lina’s Italian Mercato advertising their one-year anniversary.
The crowd was captivated by the dances performances.
Festive balloons commemorating the one-year anniversary were placed throughout the store.

