Alberta Votes 2023

Albertans head to the polls on May 29 to elect a new government. The Calgary Journal has teamed-up with MacEwan University’s journalism program to produce stories about some of the ridings to watch this month and beyond.
Tyler Shandro’s riding of Calgary-Acadia a key part of city ‘battleground’
People have strong opinions about the former health minister, who will be on the ballot again this election
Calgary-Fish Creek will be electing a new MLA after Richard Gotfried’s retirement
The South Calgary riding is set to elect only its fourth MLA since 1979.
Vibrant Edmonton-Strathcona hoping for better times ahead
NDP Leader Rachel Notley has held the riding since 2008
Hospitals and health care on the minds of voters in Red Deer-South
The central Alberta riding will be key for the NDP if they want to form government
