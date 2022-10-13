My Happy Place

We all have them. Places in the city where we go when we need a reset, to feel ourselves again. From secret swings to Saddledomes, here are some of the spots in Calgary that bring our Fall 2022 editors joy, great and small.

Oki. We are grateful to live and work in the traditional territories of the Niitsita’pi and the people of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta, which includes the Siksika, Piikani, Kainai, Tsuut’ina and the Iyarhe Nakoda. The Blackfoot name of this place where the Bow River meets the Elbow River is Moh’kins’tsis, which we now call Calgary. The city is also home to the Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3.