My Happy Place
We all have them. Places in the city where we go when we need a reset, to feel ourselves again. From secret swings to Saddledomes, here are some of the spots in Calgary that bring our Fall 2022 editors joy, great and small.
My Happy Place: Griffith Woods Park is a trip to the mountains without leaving Calgary
‘… I finally found places here to make my own, places that had their own little touch of home.’
My Happy Place: My ‘dome away from home
‘A new building may have better sound quality or be able to hold more people but will it be shaped like a saddle? Probably not.’
My Happy Place: Mount Royal University has given me learning and opportunity
‘It gives me hope. MRU is my refuge.’
My Happy Place: Glenmore Reservoir
‘On the furthest east end lies the Rockyview Hospital, the perfect location to watch the sun set over the mountains.’
My Happy Place: Eau Claire shows-off the very best of our city
‘Calgary’s uniqueness can be found wandering around Eau Claire.’
My Happy Place: A home away from home on the Bow
‘…when there’s nothing more I can do but miss home, the green space invites me in and lets me stay as long as I need.’
My Happy Place: Nose Hill and the simplicity of wilderness in the city
‘Nose Hill provides 360-degree views from the far sprawling prairies to the mountains, city skyline lookouts, various trails, off-leash dog zones, and a hidden lake…’
My Happy Place: A ‘dream swing’ nestled near the Elbow River
‘Ever since I can remember, the swing has sat in the same spot, rain or shine, only repainted once when the old paint was chipping’
My Happy Place: Chestermere’s waterside pathways
‘It was only as I grew older and took up biking this path again did I realize that I had never really appreciated the view.’
My Happy Place: Parking lot by day, lookout by night
‘SAIT’s P1 lot is in a league of its own when it comes to the best views of Calgary.’
My Happy Place: Crescent Park offers a view from the top
‘To me, this is the best lookout in the city and I am sure I will be creating more memories here in the near future.’
My Happy Place: Stormwater Outfall E 55
‘…if you’re willing to go a little off road you may find the drains offer scenic spots perfect for viewing Calgary.’
My Happy Place: A secluded path in Nose Hill Park
‘Not only does this trail feel like a place of refuge but it holds many beautiful memories; both simple and meaningful.’
Oki. We are grateful to live and work in the traditional territories of the Niitsita’pi and the people of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta, which includes the Siksika, Piikani, Kainai, Tsuut’ina and the Iyarhe Nakoda. The Blackfoot name of this place where the Bow River meets the Elbow River is Moh’kins’tsis, which we now call Calgary. The city is also home to the Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3.