Newcomers*

Each year, thousands of people from around the world move to Calgary to make a new life. Our partnership with CLIP explores what it means to be a newcomer in our city and how that experience is different for everyone.

Read and WATCH BELOW Dacacia Russell: Carribbean to Calgary At 16, Dacacia Russell moved from her hometown in the Bahamas to Calgary on her own to pursue a degree in accounting. She’s lived in the city for four years now. Russell was the only member of her family to move as far as she has. Her determination pushed her to navigate and adapt to…

Oki. We are grateful to live and work in the traditional territories of the Niitsita’pi and the people of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta, which includes the Siksika, Piikani, Kainai, Tsuut’ina and the Iyarhe Nakoda. The Blackfoot name of this place where the Bow River meets the Elbow River is Moh’kins’tsis, which we now call Calgary. The city is also home to the Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3.