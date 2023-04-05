Newcomers*
*A project about our changing city
Each year, thousands of people from around the world move to Calgary to make a new life. Our partnership with CLIP explores what it means to be a newcomer in our city and how that experience is different for everyone.
Read and WATCH BELOW
Dacacia Russell: Carribbean to Calgary
At 16, Dacacia Russell moved from her hometown in the Bahamas to Calgary on her own to pursue a degree in accounting. She’s lived in the city for four years now. Russell was the only member of her family to move as far as she has. Her determination pushed her to navigate and adapt to…
Ouhayla Mousawi: Finding community through volunteering
After immigrating from Lebanon in 2014 with her immediate family,…
Claudia Erika Gutierrez and Luis Alberto Sanchez: Raising a Canadian family
Luis Alberto Sanchez was only 13-years-old when he made the…
Tihana Radojcic: Croatia to Canada
Tihana Radojcic immigrated to Canada from Croatia in 2014 shortly…
Moamin Janaani: International credentials made finding work a challenge
One of the first common challenges for newcomers is adjusting…
Rita Khanchat: Forced to flea Syria
Rita Khanchat immigrated to Canada six years ago, fleeing the…
Oki. We are grateful to live and work in the traditional territories of the Niitsita’pi and the people of the Treaty 7 region in Southern Alberta, which includes the Siksika, Piikani, Kainai, Tsuut’ina and the Iyarhe Nakoda. The Blackfoot name of this place where the Bow River meets the Elbow River is Moh’kins’tsis, which we now call Calgary. The city is also home to the Métis Nation of Alberta, Region 3.