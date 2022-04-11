Last month, Calgarians held protests and fundraisers to support those affected by the Ukraine and Russia war. On March 5, protesters gathered at Olympic Plaza to call on the Canadian government to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine and aid them in the crisis.

Calgarians also came together to raise funds for those affected by war, including family and friends in Ukraine. All volunteer-based, they held fundraisers and markets to raise money to send back to Ukrainians.

Calgarians comfort each other during a speech at a Ukrainian protest in Olympic plaza on Mar. 5, 2022.

A family gathered at the Ukraine protest in Olympic plaza, pleading that the Government of Canada aids Ukraine in the war.



Russian dancer performing a powerful dance about how the war is not only affecting Ukrainians but Russians too. The Ukrainian Fundraiser was held at Gravity Espresso & Wine Bar on Mar. 18, 2022.



Arts and crafts being sold at a Ukrainian market to raise funds for Ukrainians on Mar. 20, 2022.



A singer performing for guests at the Ukrainian fundraiser at Gravity Espresso & Wine Bar on Mar. 18, 2022.



The Calgary Tower lights up yellow and blue to support Ukraine during the war on Mar. 18, 2022.

