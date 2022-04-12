For many people around the world, a cup of coffee represents one of life’s simple pleasures.

But there’s plenty of evidence that coffee is good for you too. According to studies, coffee consumption helps to increase energy levels and is associated with a reduced risk of certain brain disorders and suicide.

An increase of nine per cent in coffee consumption from 2019 to 2020 in Canada. Infographic: Hajar Al Khouzaii

In one study led by Joe Vinson, a professor of chemistry at The University of Scranton, it was determined that coffee is a number-one antioxidant.

“Antioxidants are your army to protect you from the toxic free radicals which come from breathing oxygen and eating sugar, that start chronic diseases,” said Vinson.

Photo Courtesy of 2C Media

Experts say having one cup of joe a day can help prevent type two diabetes, lower the risk of liver disease and reduce the risk of heart failure and skin cancer. Too much coffee, especially late in the day, can cause sleep problems.

Due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic, people had no place to be and the possibility of needing an energy boost could’ve possibly decreased. However, statistics show there was an increase of nine per cent in coffee consumption from 2019 to 2020 in Canada.

Mike Wenzlawe, the co-founder of Calgary Heritage Roasting Company, says the increase in pandemic coffee consumption doesn’t surprise him. Even though the café side of his business had to shut down due to the evolving regulations, the company’s doors were always open to those wanting to purchase bagged coffee or get a cup to go.

Mike Wenzlawe, co-founder and vice president of Calgary Heritage Roasting Company. Photo Courtesy of 2C Media

“Our online presence increased by thousands of per cent, our grocery sales increased quite heavily as well. We just kind of placed our emphasis and our kind of energy towards the areas that we’re improving.”

Regardless of the pandemic’s negative impact personally and professionally on people, his business gave him the opportunity to live a life he didn’t think he was going to be able to.

“Calgary Heritage Roasting Company provided an immense amount of opportunities to work with and collaborate with incredible businesses, individuals and just gain experience,” he says.

According to Wenzlawe, coffee is the drink of all seasons. Even though hot beverages are the drinks of choice in the winter, coffee can still be enjoyed in the summer as well, both hot and cold.

From the left, co-founders of Calgary Heritage Roasting Company, Mike Wenzlawe and Jamie Parker. Photo Courtesy: 2C Media

“Coffee is good enough. If it’s of a high enough quality, you could drink it black and then it doesn’t even have a calorie count, it’s truly an un-guilty pleasure because you can consume really as much as you want,” says, Wenzlawe. “Coffee gives us this opportunity to kind of live out a dream.”

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free under a Creative Commons license.