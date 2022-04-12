Find more great local stories! We never spam, we never share your data and you can unsubscribe at any time.

On Friday March 25 at Vern’s Tavern, Exit Wound and Necrocroft did a killer performance which made the crowd go wild. Exit Wound was promoting their new album Rising Terror which is currently available online

Exit Wound guitarist Griffin Brown taking centre stage on March 25 2022. Photo by George Potter
Necrocroft frontman Scott Oliphant growling into the microphone while the crowd goes wild. Photo by George Potter
Exit Wound bassit Torran Stewart performing on stage on March 25 2022. Photo by George Potter
Exit Wound drummer Reece Kittlaus taking vocals during their performance on March 25 2022. Photo by George Potter.
Necrocroft guitarist Mack Shaw performing on stage at the Vern’s Tavern on March 25 2022. Photo by George Potter
Necrocroft guitarist Mack Shaw performing a solo while getting the crowd hyped on March 25 2022. Photo by George Potter

Republish our articles for free under a Creative Commons license.