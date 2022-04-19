Declan O’Donoghue and Tristan Lawton take a break between runs. Photos by Cullen Chan

Longboarding has had a large increase in popularity and sales since the pandemic has started with many new people being introduced to the sport.

The Calgary Longboard Club is a Facebook group that holds weekly clinics at Buckmaster Park in Bankview.

The park consists of two pathways, one an easier more mellow run followed by a more technical steep hill oriented for more experienced riders.

A longboarder walks up the hill at Buckmaster Park.

Shamil Ahmadov skates down the expert side of the park.

Tristan Lawton slides a right turn on his longboard.

Samuel Mitchell speeds into a corner on his longboard.

Samuel Ediau rests on his board in-between runs.

Ethan Wood slides on the beginner side of the park.

A group of skaters gather at the top of the hill.

A poster to advertise the weekly longboard clinic. Photo courtesy of Ryan Lee

