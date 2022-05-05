Originally known as the Beaulieu meaning the “beautiful place,” Lougheed House is a national and provincial historic site located in the Beltline. It was built in 1891 as a home for Senator James Alexander Lougheed and his wife Isabella Clarke Hardisty.
Over its long history, Lougheed House served many functions, including being a family residence, a training centre for young women, a women’s military barracks and a Red Cross blood donor clinic. It was mostly unused from 1978 until its restoration in the 2000s.
Upon entrance to the building, one is struck with history stretching back to the 19th century. It’s quite unfortunate that all the items on site are not to be touched, even though the pianos were very revealing to a music lover’s eyes.
From the ceiling all the way to the covered rug floors, the house is full of Victorian details. Once one looks upon the ceiling, they’ll see beautiful, decorated frills with a Victorian touch. Angel-like decors, flowers and stems are just some of the patterns in the ceilings of the different rooms. There are more than two fire Victorian fireplaces, a few different types of pianos all of different designs and sizes. Most if not all the rooms were covered with red Persian rugs.
Lougheed House truly takes the visitor back to a Victorian-themed site of history.
