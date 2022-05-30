Sherman Thomas believes Hypemoss Beverages is the first sea moss drink provider in the province. Thomas, the owner of the company, firmly believes in the health benefits of the beverage, which he has been enjoying for as log as he can remember.

This story also appeared in Afros In Tha City

“Sea moss has 92 per cent of the nutrients the human body needs,” says Thomas. “It’s a superfood.”

Sherman started the business after he lost work because of the pandemic and realized there was a growing popularity and awareness of the Caribbean-style drink.

Hypemoss products are available on Doordash, UberEats, through their website or in person at 2316 27 Ave NE Calgary, Unit number 8.

Watch our interview with Sherman Thomas

Read the rest of our Black in Business partnership with Afros In Tha City

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free under a Creative Commons license.