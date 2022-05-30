Sade Babatunde is the owner of a local styling shop called Knit Me Up Style located in Vantage Point shopping centre, a place where she hopes to welcome customers of all different shapes, sizes, and backgrounds.
With a history in business and love for fashion, Babatunde is able to connect with her clients and help them become confident in not just their clothes, but also themselves.
“What I really do is talk to people about their bodies,” says Babatunde. “Half of this job is being a therapist, I am encouraging them about their bodies and to dress for their body type rather than mourning what their bodies used to look like.”
As a stylist, she offers a number of different services, the main one being styling and personal shopping. Babatunde works with her customers to take a look at what they can do with their current closet and what they can do to advance or alter it.
