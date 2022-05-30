Sameerah, the owner of Luxerapthy Esthetics, started focussing her business more on skin care after she sought treatment for some of her own skin conditions.

“I felt like…it would be be nice to have someone with my skin colour helping me with my skin,’” she said.

Sameerah found others were in the same situation and wanted to help them find appropriate care. She now provides luxurious and intimate skin care as a self-descirbed “multicultural skin therapist.”

“We take a wellness-based approach and also a clinical approach as well.”

Sameerah, who goes by one name, also offers laser treatments and body sugaring services.

