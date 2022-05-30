Three years ago Ife Akinsunmade started an Instagram page to launch his new business, Pepchops Barbeque. Soon he was fulfilling orders from his parents’ kitchen on the weekends to a growing number of fellow Nigerian-Canadians in Calgary.
But Akinsunmade’s goal was always to bring the experience of Afro-fusion cuisine to the general public.
“There are Nigerian restaurants,” he says. “They just never caught on outside the Nigerian community.”
Pepchops serves Nigerian food “with a twist”: the integration of Caribbean and Cajun-inspired dishes into the menu. This way, Pepchops attracts a more diverse clientele as customers have a wider array of options to choose from.
