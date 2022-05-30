After Calgary’s 9-6 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 2022 Playoffs, Flames fans flooded the streets of 17th Ave. for the Red Mile PHOTOS: JOSH WERLE

With the return of the “Battle of Alberta” — the first playoff series between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers since 1991 — the Red Mile is also back.

A playoff tradition since the Flames made it to the Stanley Cup final in 2004, when thousands of fans flooded the streets of 17th Ave. after playoff victories, it’s back in full force for this round of playoffs, including May 18 when the Flames defeated the Oilers in the first game of their series.

