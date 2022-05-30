After ending a three-year-long relationship, Monty Bechir felt a need for a more holistic approach to dating.

This story also appeared in Afros In Tha City

“All these dating apps sort of feel superficial, meaning, it is mostly based on looks and pictures and it feels very transactional. I think meaningful relationships should be based on more than just pictures,” says Bechir, the CEO of Vybes Technologies.

Vybes is a dating app that uses astrology to match people. The app shows users and their matches their astrological sign compatibility in a number of categories such as communication and spirituality.

Vybes Technologies CEO: Monty Bechir

​​Web: yourvybes.com Instagram: @vybes_social

Contact: media@vybestechnologies.com

Although the app is not open to the general public yet, the goal is to connect individuals together using more than just a photo. Bechir does not know exactly when the app will become available to the general public but it is currently available on an invite-only system.

Watch our interview with Monty Bechir

Read the rest of our Black in Business partnership with Afros In Tha City

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free under a Creative Commons license.