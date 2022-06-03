Holly Lear, owner and CEO of Educating Amy. Photo: Hajar Al Khouzaii

Educating Amy is a local business and a charitable mission. Holly Lear, owner and CEO, says the sale of single book can send a little girl for one month to school in India. The rest of the school year is covered the business.

Lear says even though their current focus is India, Educating Amy hopes to expand in the near future to other countries.

They currently sell their books and products online and have a temporary location in Calgary’s Chinook Centre until June 30.

