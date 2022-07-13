Stampede organizer’s are expecting over a million people to visit the 2022 event. PHOTO: JAN MOSIMANN/FLICKR

Although this may not be their first rodeo, Calgary Stampede organizers and tourism officials are preparing for a boom during the 2022 event — the first traditional Stampede in two years.

Kristen Anderson, manager of communications and media relations for the Calgary Stampede, says organizers are thrilled to welcome back the community.

“We’re anticipating a ton of people through the gates this year,” says Anderson, suggesting there may be more than a million visitors over the 10-day event.

As of July 12, more than 640,000 people have already visited the grounds.

Anderson believes the Stampede provides a positive hub of celebration for all to enjoy and, with the return of the parade, new food items on the midway and a re-imagined Coca-Cola Stage, there is something for everyone.

“It has meant so much for this community for over 100 years. It’s all about community celebration and preserving that Western heritage and rural roots that we were built on,” says Anderson.

With more than 100 years of history under its belt buckle and new events every year, the Calgary Stampede typically draws in people from all around the world — and officials say this year could break records.

Carson Ackroyd, Tourism Calgary senior vice president of sales, believes this could be one of the most successful Stampede events in history.

“What we’re seeing straight across the board in the tourism sector is that there’s a pent up demand for people to travel,” says Ackroyd. “We know that our hotel partners are seeing very strong occupancy through all 10 days of Stampede.”

Due to the allure and popularity of the Calgary Stampede, Ackroyd says more corporations are bringing their events to the city while Stampede is taking place.

“You’re seeing a tremendous amount of investment on the hosting side as well, seeing many events happening around the city,” says Ackroyd.

“The number of musical acts and hosting tents that are outside of the Stampede grounds, not just the ones that are on Stampede grounds, they’re bigger than they’ve been in previous years.”

Canadian R&B duo Manila Grey preforming at the Badlands Music Festival in downtown Calgary during Stampede. PHOTO: JOSH WERLE

With Stampede being the biggest event on Calgary’s yearly calendar, Ackroyd says caterers and retailers will also see a boost in revenue during the 10-day event.

“It provides a tremendous economic boost in all sectors. This has such a far-reaching impact in every part of our economy,” says Ackroyd.

This economic boost will help many industries within the City of Calgary, which Ackroyd says is good news.

“Our industry has missed Stampede, and talking to so many who are a part of our industry, there are smiles across their faces about the impact it is having on their business.”