A tradition since 1992, Calgary’s Dragon Boat Race returned this year after a two-year layoff. Hosted at the competition’s longtime home, the Glenmore Reservoir, the event was held from August 5-7.
Sunday marked the final day of races, as well as the Sinopec Charity Cup. This race raises awareness and funds to a new recipient each year — for 2022, funds will go to the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary.
Originating in China 2,000 years ago, dragon boating is a sport that combines teamwork and skill. Team members sit together on a 40-foot canoe — one which is marked with a dragon head at the bow — with 20 individuals paddling, one individual at the front to keep the group in unison and one at the back to steer the boat.
Check out the action from Sunday’s races…