Calgary’s annual Dragon Boat Race and Festival took place on Aug 5-7 2022. PHOTOS: JOSH WERLE

A tradition since 1992, Calgary’s Dragon Boat Race returned this year after a two-year layoff. Hosted at the competition’s longtime home, the Glenmore Reservoir, the event was held from August 5-7.

Sunday marked the final day of races, as well as the Sinopec Charity Cup. This race raises awareness and funds to a new recipient each year — for 2022, funds will go to the Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary.

Originating in China 2,000 years ago, dragon boating is a sport that combines teamwork and skill. Team members sit together on a 40-foot canoe — one which is marked with a dragon head at the bow — with 20 individuals paddling, one individual at the front to keep the group in unison and one at the back to steer the boat.

Check out the action from Sunday’s races…

North Glenmore Park is home to the Dragon Boat Race and Festival, where competitors had their own tents to help prepare them for the big race. PHOTOS: JOSH WERLE

Dragon Boats are 40-foot canoe’s, marked with a special dragon head and tail at the front and back of the boat. PHOTO: JOSH WERLE

The docks were always packed with competitors getting ready for their next race, with each boat holding 22 people. PHOTOS: JOSH WERLE