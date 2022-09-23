Calling all cat lovers!

Are you looking for a fun way to get out of the house all while doing something good for the community? Are you looking for special gifts to give your beloved pet?

Well, look no further than the first ever Calgary Cat Festival and Market, which runs this weekend downtown.

The event features vendors and organizations selling merchandise, refreshments and providing information on how to adopt and support local animal shelters. Things run on Sept. 24 and 25 from 11am to 5pm downtown at 151 8th Ave. S.W.

June Wong, the event coordinator, created the festival with the ultimate goal of bringing awareness to the public about the local animal shelters. It gives these organizations the chance to promote their business and share their mission statements.

The market is free to enter but donations of $5 or more are appreciated as all proceeds will go towards local animal shelters in an effort to help ease some of their expenses. People are encouraged to pre-register but that’s not required to attend.

It is very important to Wong that this event be made accessible to everyone.

“Why create another barrier by charging Calgarians to come to this festival,” she says. “I just wanted to make the event, you know, free and accessible to everyone. To enjoy cats and everything about cats.”