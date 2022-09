On Sept. 17 the Zen Garden Music Festival was held at Waterfront Park on the banks of the Bow River, featuring two lush garden dance floors filled with action.

The event was powered by house, tech-house, disco, hip-hop, soul and bass music. Festivalgoers also enjoyed art exhibits, food trucks, a cantina and more.

Take a look at the Zen Garden festivities.

DJ spinning some beats at one of the two immersive stages powered by 2 big PK sound rigs. PHOTO: MIRANDAH SHERENI