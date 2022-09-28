ILLUSTRATION: MEGAN CRIEG

Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation occurs annually on Sept. 30, offering people the opportunity to better educate themselves and understand the longlasting negative effects of residential schools on Indigenous Peoples.

To commemorate Indigenous lives, both lost and living, local businesses and organizations around Calgary are hosting opportunities for recognition, awareness, and learning.

If you’re looking for a way to honour the day on Friday, here are five events going on in the city.

Skate Shoe Drive

Cousins Skateboarding is hosting a Skate Shoe Drive at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept. 30. The event aims to collect skate shoes for Indigenous youth across Treaty 7, while also featuring a mini ramp skate jam. Last year, the event gathered and donated over 300 pairs of kicks, while bringing people together to create awareness and learning surrounding reconciliation.

Film Screening

Istotsi — The Land We Live On is a film made up of short films created by eight artists brought together by Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society. The organization is dedicated to artistic expression upholds the goal of sharing Indigenous knowledge through performance in all generations and communities. Hosted at Burnswest Theatre at Fort Calgary, the film inspired by the land now called Calgary, can be viewed until Oct. 2 from Friday-Sunday at 11 a.m., 2 p.m and 3:30 p.m.

Concert in support of Truth and Reconciliation

The Mount Royal University Conservatory is presenting a concert, featuring two musical pieces and one short film screening in support of Truth and Reconciliation Day. Hosted by the MRU office of Indigenization and decolonization, the event will take place at Transalta Pavilion, Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts on Sept. 30 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Other events hosted by the university can be found on the registration page – registration is encouraged but not required.

Mount Royal University Campus Store supports Truth and Reconciliation Day with Orange Shirt Day sales. PHOTO: MEGAN CRIEG

Panel Discussion

Orange Shirt Day: Panel Discussion put on by UCalgary’s office of Indigenous engagement in partnership with Calgary Public Library is a free, online event occurring on Sept. 30, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event looks to explore the final report on Truth and Reconciliation to honour the “unmarked graves, the papal visit, and the path forward”.

Residential school history

The Military Museums Foundation is honouring Truth and Reconciliation Day at The Military Museums by speaking to the history of residential schools while educational interpreters give tours around the grounds. Tours are available on Sept. 30 at 11:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. As their contribution to the journey towards reconciliation, the foundation hopes to help educate the widespread public in understanding Indigenous history.