It’s Saturday and there’s beautiful weather in the forecast for Thanksgiving long weekend. It’s a time when people gather with family and friends to express gratitude for the land and the people around them.

If you’re looking for some ways to have fun with the people around you, we’ve compiled some events around the city to check-out.

The holiday is also a chance for reflection and gratitude for the land and the Indigenous people who have lived here for thousands of years.

Steve Kootenay-Jobin is the Indigenous housing events co-ordinator at the Iniskim Centre. He and his family have started to use Orange Shirt Day as a fall feast day, part of a trend among some Indigenous households.

“If I was to pass on any words of encouragement, it would be to reconsider Thanksgiving, to honour the people who were here first, and to think of what expense was paid to be here in what is called Canada now.”

Harvest Dinner at the zoo

Looking for a good turkey meal? Enjoy a take-away Harvest Dinner from the Wilder Institute/Calgary zoo, with a wide variety of food options to pick from. All dinner items will come with reheating instructions, and will be available for pick-up throughout Saturday to Monday. So, enjoy time with your friends and family instead of spending hours in the kitchen!

Throughout the month of October, Calgary Farmyards is back with another season of Fall Days! At 9:30 a.m. every weekend, you can walk through the farm, take photos of the pumpkins, and even purchase your own for the carving season. Guests who purchase tickets after 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays can also stay and view their evening Harvest Lights.

Head over to the Hyatt Regency Calgary on Oct. 13 to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal at Thomsons Kitchen & Bar. From 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., you can feast on cozy Thanksgiving classics including collard greens salad, choice of side dishes, roasted turkey and pumpkin pie for dessert. The dinner is $45 per person and includes a beverage, $18 for children ages six to 12, and kids under five get in free .

Canada’s award-winning outdoor Halloween event is back in Calgary for the spooky season. Featuring over 6,000+ hand-carved pumpkins, displays with music, sounds and special effects, the event is a must see before Oct. 31. Pumpkins After Dark Calgary is located at Winsport, Canada Olympic Park, and is a great way to bring in family and friends.

Until Nov. 4, Haunted Calgary’s Halloween attraction in the underground parkade of New Horizon Mall will be a blast to explore. Every year is a unique attraction design, so don’t miss your chance to experience “Wicked,” this year’s haunted house theme designed in memory of the Wicked Witch.