Calgary’s downtown skyline from Crescent Park. PHOTO BY ASTRID CUNANAN

Under the blazing sun, I ran towards the shade given by the lush trees. The tree trunks were parallel to one another perfectly and framed the city’s skyline.

Purposely, I arrived earlier than the discussed meeting time to enjoy a moment of solitude. As I waited for the arrival of my friends, I unfurled the picnic blanket and got my well-loved copy of Normal People book out. In front of me was the picnic basket filled with fresh and cool fruits for my friends and me to enjoy with a couple of board games to pass the time.

From time to time I couldn’t help but look up from my novel to admire the birds chirping and the city skyline.

No matter how many times I visit Crescent Park, in the city’s northwest, my amazement at the downtown skyline and shimmering Bow River has never dimmed. It is my hideaway.

We all have them. Places in the city that bring us joy, big and small. In an era of chaos, Calgary Journal editors have taken time this fall to reflect on the public spots that bring us happiness and peace.

You can read the whole series here.

Although I may physically be alone at the park so far, the strangers around me make me feel the opposite. Across from me, a man spreads his art supplies on the park bench, his head buried in his notebook as sketches something in the distance. The scorching sun made him wipe his forehead a few times with the back of his hand — he was in deep thought.

From a distance, I hear my name being called. As I looked over my shoulder my friends were carrying a box of baked goods with their lawn chairs. It was a lovely day out for a picnic to spend time with one another before our social calendars slowly faded into nothingness as school starts back up.

Calgary’s long summer days were forgiving of us losing track of time playing countless rounds of Uno and Telestrations. To me, this is the best lookout in the city and I am sure I will be creating more memories here in the near future.

This lookout is a popular exercise spot for many locals making sure to run the iconic Memorial Stairs as part of their exercises. PHOTO BY ASTRID CUNANAN

Location: 1101 2 St NW, Calgary, AB T2M 2V7

Website:https://www.calgary.ca/parks/crescent-park.html