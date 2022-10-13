Families fishing together on the water. Credit: Stuart Ferguson

My happy place is near the waters of the Glenmore Reservoir, located in the southwest. Due to its role as the primary source of water in the city, there are many bylaws in effect that prohibit activity on the waters itself, including swimming.

Connected to the South Glenmore Park and the Elbow River, the area offers a number of public and private, bookable places to get ‘lost’ in.

We all have them. Places in the city that bring us joy, big and small. In an era of chaos, Calgary Journal editors have taken time this fall to reflect on the public spots that bring us happiness and peace.

You can read the whole series here.

My favourite location in the park has to be the rocks in front of the storm drain closest to the Glenmore Sailing Club. Despite its status as an unfriendly, hazardous location to get to, it acts as one of the closest thing you can get to a waterfall in the city. I do not recommend attempting to get there with wet shoes –– but the gentle sounds of the stream there are well worth the effort to calm your nerves.

One attraction that lends itself well to families is the spray park, which has a number of interesting public toys and a playground including swings, slides, and some instruments which can be struck with an attached mallet. Nearby there are a number of bookable venues that one can use for birthday parties or other private events, including tennis courts.

Birch trees stretch far along the trails, providing cover from the sun. Credit: Stuart Ferguson

There is a looping trail circling the reservoir, measuring approximately 15 kilometres long which gives both runners and bikers the opportunity to test and improve their stamina. Following the trail there are a number of secluded areas along the shore, where individuals, kids and families can fish or skip small rocks into the water.

Alongside the eastern trail, you can visit Glenmore Landing for a quick bite at the World Bier Haus 1600, followed further by family friendly Heritage Park. On days that it is in service, you can watch Heritage Park’s S.S. Moyie on the waters, paddling away on a circuit towards the dam.

On the furthest east end lies the Rockyview Hospital, the perfect location to watch the sun set over the mountains.