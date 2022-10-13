Mirandah Shereni on her graduation day on June 2 ,2022. PHOTO: MIRANDAH SHERENI

I have a purpose, a goal and an objective that excites me. My second degree is almost ending, and it’s so exciting. I’m in the newsroom on my computer, trying to create a photo essay in Photoshop for my editorial board class.

Growing up in Zimbabwe, I never thought I would be able to afford to go to university, but moving to Canada nine years ago as a landed permanent resident made furthering my education possible.

I promised myself to focus and complete my schooling, no matter what. I am currently making my way to fulfill that goal.

Mount Royal University is my happy place. It has been for a while now, and eight years in university is a pretty long time. I completed my bachelor of arts degree in English in 2021 and graduated in 2022. My mother’s friends once asked her if I was becoming a doctor ⁠— I was taking so long in school.

Now, I am in the process of completing my second degree, a bachelor of communications, majoring in journalism and digital media.

Mirandah Shereni with her sister and a friend posing for a photo after she received her degree certificate. PHOTO:MIRANDAH SHERENI

Why am I telling you all of this ? Because having the privilege to go to university has been my refuge. I’ve overcome many challenges since I moved to Canada but I’ve always found comfort in learning at MRU.

What does being happy mean to me? Happiness means staying in gratitude now. It gives me a sense of purpose. It gives me hope. MRU is my refuge.

The Edu Ranking website ranks MRU as the 52nd out of 101 universities in Canada and 2,079th out of 14,131 universities in their World 2022 overall rankings.

But regardless of what any rankings say, to me, MRU is tops because of the students’ ability to have easy access to resources and small class sizes allowing the ability to build student to professor relationships.

I have also had the opportunity to live at the MRU residence for the first three years. I enjoyed attending intimate classes –– they have allowed me to develop closer relationships with my professors, such as Yaw Asante, Paul Coates and Archie McLean. I have also enjoyed the fun activities hosted by the university, such as the drum circles and improv club. My classes have been enlightening, they continuously give me a purpose and a reason to continue living in Canada.

Mount Royal University truly is my happy place. I have a feeling I might proceed to do a masters in journalism and digital media after I graduate.