The month of October is filled with fun and festive events to get everyone excited for the cozy weather and the candy-filled evenings after Halloween. With plenty of activities to check out with friends, family, and alone, here is a list of ideas for you to check out over the next two weeks.

At the Kiyooka Ohe Arts Centre from Thursdays through Sundays, you can tour through large-scale and incredibly crafted sculptures while enjoying the beautiful fields that surround the sculptures. The tour will teach you the history and anecdotes about each of the 20 pieces in the outdoor collection, so grab tickets before Oct. 29.

From Tuesday to Sunday, the Leighton Centre is hosting an exhibition until Oct. 23 in collaboration with Alberta artists who hosted paint-outs in five iconic Alberta locations. They painted alongside the participants to create five pieces to highlight the exhibition.

The Glenbow is showcasing the Tahltan-Tlingit carver Dempsey Bob’s work, with over 65 incredible pieces on loan from private and public collections across Canada. The exhibition runs untill Nov. 20, and provides people the first ever chance tolook-back on the carvers career from the 1970s to the present.

Fans of Shakespeare should look forward to the final days of Goblin: Macbeth in this one-of-a-kind ‘spontaneous theatre’ experience. The show runs until Oct. 16, and allows audiences to enjoy a show filled with surprises and plenty of fun at the Vertigo Theatre.

From 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you can head over to Granary Road to enjoy a bountiful of local Albertan farmer’s goods! Ranging from apples to pumpkins, you can enjoy the fall harvest season to its fullest until Oct. 30.

On Oct. 22, make your way over to the Legacy view parking lot for a day of fall fun. With over 20 vendors, food trucks, bouncy castles, and live entertainment, the event is sure to bring out a crowd. You won’t want to miss the pumpkin carving, pie eating and costume contests.

At the Thorncliffe Greenview Community Association on Oct. 21-22, vintage lovers can search through a vast collection of vintage, collectible, re-purposed, reclaimed items and more at the Vintage Redefined Market! This is a great way to upcycle and consciously shop in an environmentally friendly way.

The Alberta Hotel building is hosting the ReLove Market on Oct. 22 and 23 and will be featuring plenty of sustainable fashion and lifestyle items for all. Make sure to check out all the different vendors and bring a friend to check out the cool items with you!