Open beer bottles and cans as Alberta Beer Awards judging begins. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY @ALBERTABREWERS ON INSTAGRAM

Beer lovers across Alberta are in for a treat this week, as Alberta Beer Week kicked off on Oct. 14 at more than 100 breweries in the province.

“It’s really a way of reminding people to start here, start local. We start with the freshest ingredients because Alberta grows the vast majority of the barley malt that we use in our beer,” says Blair Berdusco, executive director of the Alberta Small Brewers Association.

Communities are able to celebrate Alberta Beer Week with various activities such as trivia nights and performances by local artists.

Since 2013, the Alberta Beer Awards have been a part of this week – celebrating a variety of Alberta beer. This year, the Alberta Small Brewers Association will hand out and announce its awards on Oct. 18 in Red Deer.

The awards allow Albertans to discover new beers that they might enjoy and also highlight the importance of beer brewed locally, in Alberta.

Berdusco says the province’s breweries and pubs are not just a place to drink.

“They become the place you go to after work on your way home…the place you go to celebrate after your team plays softball.”