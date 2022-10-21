A Halloween-themed running event at the end of the month is raising money to help find abandoned Alberta pets a home.

On Oct. 29, the Dash of Doom Halloween event hosted by Run Calgary and the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society will kick off in North Glenmore Park at 4 p.m.

If you’re looking to participate in the event, registration is required. There is a virtual run option as well.

Participants, families and pets from all over Calgary will dress up in their Halloween costumes to run in either a five or 10 kilometre race to raise money for the animal rescue society.

Employees from the rescue society will be there with foster animals.

There will also be opportunities to learn more about their charity and business throughout the day through speeches, question and answer sessions and individual time with the animals.

The Dash of Doom is Run Calgary’s only event that allows people to run with their dogs, says Jon Bird, the race director for the non-profit. In recent years, people have started dress-up their dogs in costume.

“We’ve kind of fostered that through the best costume award each year,” Bird says.

The finish line of the 2018 Dash of Doom. If you aren’t able to come out and run for the main event, you can also sign up virtually and compete using the RunKeeper app. PHOTO CREDIT: DAVE HOLLAND

Run Calgary is entering its 59th year in 2023 after being created by Doug Kyle in 1964, when he used the gravel road that is now MacLeod Trail in Calgary to operate his race events.

In 2010, Run Calgary wished to have a broader impact across the running community and began charity events and marathons like the Dash of Doom event.