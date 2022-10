Autumn is one of the most colourful times of year in Alberta.

Despite the recent snowfall, the colours and warm weather have stuck around longer this year. From sunny, golden hues bouncing off the trees and bustling neighbourhoods set against warm, vibrant skies, Calgary Journal editors have captured the essence of fall just before we welcome a new season.

Here are some of our favourites.

Sylvan Lake can be seen through the warm yellow trees on a peaceful morning. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN

Sylvan lake rests quietly on a warm fall morning. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN

Pathway views coming down the coulee at Pavan Park in Lethbridge, Alta. PHOTO: MEGAN CREIG

Perched atop a hill, the Jubliee parking lot overlooks the city of Calgary. In October, the yellow trees frame the city in autumn colours. PHOTO: CASSIE HEARN

Red leaves at sunset on the walkway at Chestermere Lake. PHOTOS: PAIGE JARVIS

Edmonton skyline in the fall. PHOTO: JASMINE KRAWCHUK