Happy Halloweekend you Halloweenies!

It’s time to grab your best costume, because we’re found some spooktacular events for you and your friends and family to check out this Halloween.

Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 31, you can enjoy Canada’s largest and scariest Halloween event right here at the Stampede Park. With haunted houses, Halloween themed carnival games, creepy and disturbing entertainment, this event is sure to give you a fright. Although they admit anyone, this event is rated PG13 and not recommended for those faint of heart.

From Thursday until Sunday, Dr. Giggles House of Pain is a must-check-out event.Their Theater of Pain Volume 2 – a fully immersive, private haunted house experience will bring you right into your favourite horror movies. With multiple times to book in advance and join in on this detailed horror masterpiece, you can head over to 234 Westchester Blvd. in Chestermere to enjoy the frights.

With the last available date this Sunday, Canada’s only moving haunt is here to give you a scare! Your evening begins when you check in at the train station (in Aspen Landing). You and your friends will first journey through a menacing maze of horror. If you are one of the brave that are able to escape, you are then invited onboard the moving train where you can grab your choice of liquid courage before embarking on what’s sure to be the scariest haunting you might ever come across.

See more

Seven spooky themes are sure to have you in a doozy, as you try to escape from Level 1 Escape Rooms! With availability throughout the year, Level 1 gives friend groups a chance to solve puzzles and interact with the room as they try to beat the clock. Located at 517 16th Ave. N.E., the locked rooms are a few hours worth of fun for anyone to enjoy.

Are you a fan of ghost stories? At Fort Calgary, you can delve into the startling tales of the ghosts that haunt the historical building. Join walking tours up until this Saturday to learn about the murder, crime and execution’s that occurred in Calgary’s early days.

See more

Grab your kiddos and dress them up for another season of ZooBOO! Head over to the Calgary Zoo this weekend and Monday for treats, cool animals, and a chance for your kids to show off their costumes to a whole zoo! The best part is that you’re supporting the Wilder Institute while you’re at it.

See more It’s day 2 of ZooBOO! 👻 If you're headed to the zoo, don't miss today’s Halloween-themed enrichment:



🖤1 pm – Eastern black-and-white colobus monkeys

🐧1:30 pm – Penguins

🎃1:45 pm – White-handed gibbons



Included with Daily Admission/Memberships. https://t.co/cnlHd0tHGw 🦇 pic.twitter.com/241ZKcW3M6 — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) October 30, 2022

Explore the gross side of science at Telus Spark this weekend with Orange Crush! You might just have the chance to hold a real eyeball, watch a pumpkin decompose or dip into a tub of fake blood. Join in on some fun science activities while enjoying some sweet treats in honour of the candy season!

Until Monday, you can head over to CrossIron Mills and enjoy an incredible experience crafted by local Calgary artists. See dozens of colourfully-painted pumpkins guiding your path, plus an interactive Monster Mash sculpture for the kiddos.

From Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, Heritage Park invites you to put on your costumes, gather the family and get ready to experience this annual and fun-filled Halloween event for all ages. With plenty of new activities and events to check out around the park, make sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

Did you know Inglewood is full of hauntings? Ghost Gurus will take you on a tour around Inglewood up until Monday with ghost hunting, ghost stories and a ghost walking tour with a twist.You can channel your inner Ed and Loraine Warren while you check out Calgary’s hauntings!