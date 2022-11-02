This year’s First Responders Half Marathon raised $13,689 in support of mental health initiatives for emergency workers.

The race, hosted by Multisport Canada, took place on Sunday Oct. 23 and proceeds will go towards OSI-Can, which is the Operational Stress Injury/Post Traumatic Stress support Initiative and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

See more

OSI-Can’s main focus is to provide free support for those who serve our community.

The funds donated to these groups, directly impact the first responders who are in need of support through OSI-Can.

“The funds are used for OSI-Can’s peer support group Hand and Hand,” says Trevor Soll, the race founder.