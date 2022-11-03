The Green Podcast focuses on environmental concerns with host Cassie Hearn and features expert guests who will talk about their experience tackling climate change.

Our first episode features Green Calgary coordinators Grace Wark and Mafe Barrera, who will be discussing living a zero-waste lifestyle. With Waste Reduction Week in Canada occurring from Oct. 17 to 23, now is the time to learn some recycling tips!

Before joining Green Calgary, Wark completed studies in environmental science and geography. Barrera has a passion for animals and plants, spending many years volunteering with organizations in Columbia that focused on preservation. Barrera has studied environmental remediation and hopes to study environmental sciences in the future.