As Canadians reflect on the significance of Remembrance Day, Mount Royal University honoured members of its community who lost their lives in service to our country.

The university held a ceremony on Oct. 27 to unveil the 30 white crosses that will stand together in the Dr. John H. Garden Memorial Park on the MRU campus.

Tim Rahilly, Mount Royal University president and vice-chancellor, shared how MRU has been honouring those 30 individuals with this memorial for four years, along with the Military Memorial Bursary Program since 2011.

Those who attended the ceremony observed a moment of silence followed by a performance of Amazing Grace by MRU Conservatory students.

The MRU Field of Crosses was donated by Murray McCann, who established the Field of Crosses Memorial Project. This organization is also responsible for the annual Remembrance Day display on Memorial Drive.