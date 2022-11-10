Remembrance Day is a time to honour those who have dedicated their lives to serving this country, past and present.

There are services large and small across the province, so if you’re unsure of how to commemorate the day, here are a few of the ones here in in Calgary.

The Military Museums are hosting a ceremony for Remembrance Day starting at 10 a.m. – with an act of Remembrance and wreath ceremony, you can pay your respects to those who have served our country. There will be limited parking available on-site in the field to the east of the Parade Square, and around the area, so ensure to dress warmly, and try to arrive early. The museum will be open after the service and admission will be by donation.

You can view a televised Remembrance Day Ceremony, held at the Field of Crosses, at 10:00 a.m.. The Field of Crosses Memorial is put on each year, with illuminated crosses throughout the night. Visitors are encouraged to stop in front of each cross that moves them to pay respect to that soldier by quietly calling their name out loud while holding their hand over their heart and expressing whatever sentiment they are feeling. Visitors can continue to pay their respects after the ceremony ends.

See more

Head over to the Burnswest Theatre to join Fort Calgary in honouring Remembrance Day, offered in partnership with the RCMP Veterans’ Association, Calgary Division. The program will start at 10:30 a.m. and is by reservation only. Attendees will hear a commemorative address and benediction prayer from Rev. Larry J. Nicolay (Cpl., Ret.), chaplain of the RCMP Veteran’s Association, and a commemorative address from George Pambrum (Sgt. Major, Ret.) of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

The Hangar Museum hosts a Remembrance Day Ceremony every year to commemorate those who have served and given their lives to protect us. Eagle Copters has partnered with the museum to host a service on the helicopter landing area behind the museum, which was once a parade square as part of the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. The service will be held in person and can also be watched on CTV and CTVNewsCalgary.ca at 10:30 a.m.

See more

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Headquarters ceremony pays tribute to all veterans and the more than 33,000 CP employees who served the country. The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m. and will continue the company’s annual tradition of honouring veterans at CP’s Memorial Square. Flags on CP property in Canada will be lowered to half-mast in honour of all veterans.