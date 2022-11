A record 520 tattoo artists from around the city and around the world came together last month for Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival.

Show director, Terra Connors, said this year’s event, which ran from Oct. 22-24, was the biggest yet.

“The 2022 will be the largest show on record, with over 520 artists,” said Connors.

The festival provides attendees the opportunity to explore artists’ work, get a tattoo, participate in contests and events, or examine a variety of vendors.