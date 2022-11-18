The World Cup kicks-off Sunday morning in Qatar. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the action, we’re building a map of places to go in Calgary. Some bars and restaurants are opening early for the games, but not all of them, so it’s best to check social media to confirm the hours.



Is your favourite spot not listed? Click on the map below to add it!

Team Canada Games: Live on TSN

Canada vs. Belgium – Nov. 23, 11:45am

Canada vs. Croatia – Nov. 27, 8:45am

Canada vs. Morocco – Dec. 1, 9:45am

Full World Cup Schedule

https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/match-schedule-en