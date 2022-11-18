Find more great local stories! We never spam, we never share your data and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The World Cup kicks-off Sunday morning in Qatar. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the action, we’re building a map of places to go in Calgary. Some bars and restaurants are opening early for the games, but not all of them, so it’s best to check social media to confirm the hours.

Is your favourite spot not listed? Click on the map below to add it!

powered by Proxi

Team Canada Games: Live on TSN

Canada vs. Belgium – Nov. 23, 11:45am
Canada vs. Croatia – Nov. 27, 8:45am
Canada vs. Morocco – Dec. 1, 9:45am

Full World Cup Schedule

https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/match-schedule-en

