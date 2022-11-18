The World Cup kicks-off Sunday morning in Qatar. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the action, we’re building a map of places to go in Calgary. Some bars and restaurants are opening early for the games, but not all of them, so it’s best to check social media to confirm the hours.
Is your favourite spot not listed? Click on the map below to add it!
powered by Proxi
Team Canada Games: Live on TSN
Canada vs. Belgium – Nov. 23, 11:45am
Canada vs. Croatia – Nov. 27, 8:45am
Canada vs. Morocco – Dec. 1, 9:45am
Full World Cup Schedule
https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/match-schedule-en