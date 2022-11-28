Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at the Tsuut’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex to cheer on the Canadian men’s soccer team Sunday morning.

Their second group stage match against Croatia quickly started on a high note with Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal scored by Alphonso Davies, 68 seconds in.

Sadly, Canadian fans did not have the outcome they were hoping for when Croatia went on to score four goals throughout the game, eliminating Canada from the 2022 World Cup.

The family viewing party was hosted by Calgary Minor Soccer Association in collaboration with the Calgary Hitmen.

A group of fans wear matching jersey’s with the number 10 – supporting Canadian forward, David Junior Hoilett. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN

Families cheering on team Canada pose for a photo to remember the moment at Tsuut’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN

Fans at the event were hopeful for another goal later in the match, but only felt dissapointed after each possible opportunity came up short. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN

Canadian fans watch with long faces as their chances of advancing to the next stage slowly dwindle. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN

Members from the Calvary FC team, Charlie Traffor (centre left) and Ben Fisk (centre right), made an appearance at the family viewing party on Sunday. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN

A Croatian fan cheers for his team after each of their four goals. PHOTO: ERICA JOHN