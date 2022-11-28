Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at the Tsuut’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex to cheer on the Canadian men’s soccer team Sunday morning.
Their second group stage match against Croatia quickly started on a high note with Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal scored by Alphonso Davies, 68 seconds in.
Sadly, Canadian fans did not have the outcome they were hoping for when Croatia went on to score four goals throughout the game, eliminating Canada from the 2022 World Cup.
The family viewing party was hosted by Calgary Minor Soccer Association in collaboration with the Calgary Hitmen.