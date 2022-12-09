Instagram post with detailed information about Market Collective. PHOTO: MARKET COLLECTIVE INSTAGRAM



Organizers expect around 16,000 visitors to jam the BMO Centre this weekend and next for the Market Collective’s annual holiday event.

The market — which features local arts, crafts and goods — has been running for 14 years. Last year’s holiday event was the largest, with all earnings going to the participating designers and artisans. This year, there will be live music, interactive workshops, galleries, food and drinks, and a skate park.

Everett Tetz, one of the newest owners of the Market Collective said the market provides artists a secure environment in which they can showcase their works.

“Providing safe, inviting and inclusive spaces for artists to show and sell their work is really important for a lot of these folks,” said Tetz. “This is how they make their living.”

Everett Tetz, new owner of Market Collective. PHOTO:JASLEEN BHANGU



Multiple up-and-coming businesses will be joining the market this year, along with local favourites like Milk Jar candles and Annex brewery. Bramble Lee, a local artist who will be hosting an interactive workshop where folks can make their own jewelry.

“We have a wide mix of graphic designers, candle makers, ceramicists, painters and fabric makers,” Tetz said.

“It feels good to be a part of that community and you can definitely see it when you are at Market Collective, just how resourceful and thoughtful all of the vendors are,” Tetz said.

Market Collective is attempting to be as ecologically friendly as possible. This year, artists are digging into slow fashion — promoting the importance of investing in higher-quality products that will last longer and honour fair treatment of people, animals and the environment.

To lessen the overall negative impacts on the environment, Tetz also encourages people to walk and take public transportation to get to the event if they can.

The event runs Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18 on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids under the age of 12 can enter free and weekend admission is $7.

“There’s something for every age group and every ability. So bring the whole family out, grandparents, everybody.”

For more information about the event please visit their website.