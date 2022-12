With the current icy temperatures, many people would prefer to stay inside, bundled up and far away from chilling, gusting winds. But for those who do head outside, they’re sure to find a beautiful—albeit chilly—winter wonderland. Across southern Alberta, from late night city lights to snow-capped mountains, there’s something for everyone to take in.

Here are some of my favourite winter photos so far this season.

The lights of Centre Street Bridge guides traffic and pedestrians alike home for the night. PHOTOS: MEGAN CREIG

A magpie perched high above Calgary streets.

Fairmont Chateau stands out against the serene mountains bordering Lake Louise. PHOTO: MEGAN CREIG

A farm irrigation system lies dormant upon snowy fields outside of Picture Butte, Alta.