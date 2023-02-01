Looking online for a good margarita recipe can be overwhelming. But my friend Ethan Banks has perfected a jalapeño margarita recipe that certifies him as a cocktail expert.

Margaritas can be too sweet for me, but I’m hoping Banks’ recipe can be the spicy margarita that satisfies my taste buds.

Reposado tequila can dull the sweet flavours of the margarita, making it an easier tequila to drink on its own. Blanco tequila brings out more flavour, making the jalapeño margarita sweeter and hotter.

“Because the blanco is not aged, it’s going to give you more of a citrus flavour, more of a classic margarita taste,” says Banks.

Here’s a step by step video to make Ethan Banks’ famous jalapeño margarita: