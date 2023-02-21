17th Ave’s disco dance party took place outdoors Saturday. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY: PEXELS

As part of the Get Off the Apps and Onto the Ave event list, 17th Ave offered Calgarians the chance to mingle to the beat of classic hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s on Saturday, Feb. 18. This free admission event ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Organizer Tulene Steiestik says that the campaign is about “getting people outside and meeting one another and just having something to do that’s fun and free in February.”

Attendees were encouraged to wear their best retro snowsuit or any snowsuit for that matter. Prizes were awarded to those who most embodied the theme.

Expect a retro surprise

According to the website, the event included live entertainment in the form of disco dancers, stilt walkers and old school music videos.

For the month of February, 17th Ave’s Get Off the Apps and Onto the Ave events aim to promote in person connections off of dating apps, social media, networking sites, and streaming services.

Steiestik says this is the second year that the 17th Ave Business Improvement Area and its many businesses have held this campaign and event.

See more

She says the whole month has been packed with family fun.

For more information about this event, visit 17th Ave’s website.