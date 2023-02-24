Vance Joy is touring North America for his third LP. PHOTO VIA: Arts Commons

With temperatures well below zero, staying inside might be at the top of your to do list as we get ready to welcome March, but here are a variety of events happening around the city to make the most of the last week of February.

Friday, February 24, 2023

Vance Joy: In our own sweet time tour with special guest Jack Botts

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Jack Singer Concert Hall, 225 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0K9

For two evenings, award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy will bring music from his third LP to our city for these ticketed concerts.

Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday, February 25, 2023

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkhaban™

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1M4

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting John Williams’ score for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in live time with the film three nights in a row as part of the Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series.

Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday, February 25, 2023

Vend Urban Market

Fri, 24 Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sat, 25 Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: ATCO Park Commons Building, 5302 Forand St SW, Calgary, AB T3E 8B4

The Vend Urban Market will take place at ATCO Park. PHOTO VIA: Vend

This market will present over 80 vendors, a live DJ, drinks and snacks with a five-dollar entry fee at the door. According to the website, parking will be available surface and underground on location.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Karaoke with Karla Brown

Time: 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Location: Texas Lounge behind Model Milk, 308b 17 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2S 0A8

Hosted by Karla Brown, Texas Lounge is giving Calgarians a chance to step on stage during this free admission karaoke event.

Saturday, February 25, 2023 & Sunday, February 26, 2023

National Aviation Weekend

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Hangar Flight Museum, 4629 McCall Way NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8A5

One of the aircrafts showcased at the museum. PHOTO VIA: The Hangar Flight Museum

According to the Hangar Flight Museum website, National Aviation Day is celebrated yearly on February 23 in honour of Canada’s first powered flight with the Silver Dart. This year, the museum is offering visitors a chance to see a replica of the plane with free admission for the following weekend thanks to their sponsors. Families with children will receive a free activity book and a pack of crayons.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

An Evening to Honour Ted King: Patricia Irvine And Bashir Mohamed in Conversation

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Central Library, 800 3 St SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2E7

Writer Bashir Mohamed is Calgary Public Library’s Black History Month historian. PHOTO VIA: Calgary Public Library

According to their website, writer and Black History Month historian Bashir Mohamed for the Calgary Public Library will discuss his research on Alberta civil rights activist Ted King with King’s niece, Patricia Irvine, to honour his legacy. Attendees can also join in on the conversation virtually.

This poster showcases the talents taking part in the festival for 2023. PHOTO VIA: Ethnik

Friday, February 24, 2023

Calgary Food War – Ethnik Festival of Arts and Culture 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Carya Village Commons, 610 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0M1

According to their website, the Ethnik Festival of Arts and Culture is back for a 2023 edition displaying “creative genius” from artists around the globe once again celebrating Black History and Excellence for the month of February. For 25 dollars, visitors can attend both days of the festival. Friday’s event will feature a cooking competition hosted by Canada’s Top Celebrity Chef Roger Mooking to kick off the festival action.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Main Festival Day-Ethnik Festival of Arts and Culture 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: TELUS Convention Centre, 136 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2P 0K6

The main festivities, starting at 12 p.m., will bring together members of Afro-Canadian and Caribbean communities.Diversity and inclusivity will be celebrated through the sharing of vibrant cultural traditions through performances and other cultural presentations according to Ethnik’s website. Children aged 12 and below are eligible for free entry. Off-site audiences will be able to view a livestream online.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Acknowledging the Land We Live on Celebration

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Central Library

The Calgary Public Library is inviting locals to attend the Land Acknowledgement Plaque Unveiling Event. The website says attendees can get a chance to “hear about the Library’s Reconciliation journey developing its own Land Acknowledgement and the steps it took to get there.”

Saturday, February 25, 2023 & Sunday, February 26, 2023

NMC and Annerin Productions Present: Rock the Nation

Time: 12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Location: Studio Bell, 850 4 St. SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0L8

Included with paid admission to the National Music Centre, Rock the Nation is celebrating over 50 years of Canadian music with performances every Saturday and Sunday until March 5.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Healthcare Job Fair

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1

Those who wish to work in healthcare can attend the industry-specific job fair this weekend. PHOTO VIA: Pexels

This free admission job fair is a recruitment event for medical, nursing, allied health and support work employment opportunities both at home and abroad.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

UNGANISHA: Explore. Connect. Dance.

Time: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Location: Contemporary Calgary, 701 11 St SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2C4

This ticketed event showcases the dance and theatre productions out of the Black Arts Development program.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Black Futures Month

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: CommunityWise Resource Centre, 223 12 Avenue Southwest Calgary, AB T2R 0G9

Join multiple organizations to celebrate Black futures this weekend. PHOTO VIA: BLM YYC, Walls Down Collective, Inclusive Canada, Sunday Brunch Club

This community engagement event will celebrate Black joy and Liberation. A clothing swap, peer support and resource sharing opportunities, performances, and a movie screening will take place. The organizers are encouraging donations to Walls Down Collective and Black Lives Matter YYC to support the event and ongoing work towards Black Liberation.

February long events

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest’s website encourages Calgarians to download their app so that when they try participating cafes and restaurants festival edition cups of cocoa, they can rate them to help decide the crowning winner for YYC’s Best Hot Chocolate 2023. $1 to $3 from every cup sold supports Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Exposure Photography Festival

Various venues are showcasing a variety of photography displays around the city, exploring diverse themes. Visit their website for more information.

East Village Hygge Hut Fire Pits

Time: Fridays 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: RiverWalk just east of the Simmons Building

East Village welcomes Calgarians to find warmth amongst their firepits at the Hygge Hut all winter long on Fridays and weekends. Visit East Village Calgary for more information.