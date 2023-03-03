PHOTO COURTESY EDGEMONT ATHLETIC RIDE 365 CYCLE STUDIO

If you’re into fitness inCalgary you’re probably familiar with the hundreds of spin studios we have (yes that’s an exaggeration, but seriously we have a lot). The Edgemont Athletic Ride 365 Cycle Studio goes far and beyond any other place in the city and for me, it has been a truly life changing studio.



This is my happy place, and nothing even comes close to comparing. I have been into fitness and biking ever since I was a child back in Romania. I rode mountain bikes and dirt bikes and even got my own motorcycle a couple years ago. So, it’s an amazing experience to be able to pedal a bike indoors and have such an intense workout.

We all have them. Places in the city that bring us joy, big and small. In an era of chaos, Calgary Journal editors are taking time this year to reflect on the public spots that bring us happiness and peace.

The instructors that work for Ride 365 are also a huge part of this being the reason I choose it for my happy place. They don’t ever let you quit or give up on you and they really make you feel like you’re a part of a family.

For me, the the relationships I’ve built with the instructors become so personal that you can just go vent to them about anything.

They will always support you and take you in as if you were their own family. Although Edgemont Athletic is a gym facility so it also has other fitness classes as well as tennis courts, golfing, yoga and saunas, Ride 365 is the spot you may become addicted to and attend everyday for a sense of happiness.