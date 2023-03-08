Get ready to greet spring this month by getting engaged with the different celebrations taking place. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY PEXELS. Credit: Pexels

March is known as Calgary’s snowiest month, but there are plenty of events and celebrations across the city to draw loved ones, colleagues and communities closer. We have collected some of our favourites from across the city, from St. Patrick’s Day to Arab Mother’s Day and Ramadan.

International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day, which is recognized worldwide and celebrated every year on March 8 in support of the women’s rights movement, focusing on issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.



Here’s a glimpse of what’s happening this month in celebration of International Women’s Day:

She Is… an International Women’s Day Event

Hosted by Discovery House, join participants at the Calgary Central Library in celebrating women-leaders during this ticketed event on March 8 starting at 9:30 a.m.. Attendees will get the chance to hear from keynote speaker and former host of Canada’s most popular radio show, The Current, Anna Maria Tremonti along with a panel of women change-makers from different industries.

In Full Bloom: A celebration of artwork by and about women

This free admission event will celebrate the In Full Bloom exhibit located in the ATB Branch for Arts and Culture which is composed of art from 14 Calgary women. Starting at 3:00 p.m., the festivities will kick off with a performance by Sing Many Songs Women.

International Women’s Day program – Intergenerational Storytelling

Women Owned Narratives is inviting the public to join in on this celebration on Mar. 11 of women’s contributions to society as well as to address barriers that they face in their journeys. Starting at 12:30 p.m. you can enjoy local entertainment and attend the resource fair.

ConnectHer: Women in Tech Summit

In the hopes of creating a more inclusive tech sector, grassroots organization Chic Geek is holding a ticketed summit on Mar. 21 at the Telus Spark Science Centre. Running from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., participants will have the chance to network with other women in technology and hear from various speakers.

Mount Royal University Speaker Series

This series features four events throughout the month encouraging participants to engage in discussions surrounding gender equity in the workplace.

Fashion Showcase and Market

Join the University of Calgary’s student-led fashion network in celebrating International Women’s Day by promoting diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability in fashion. The event will feature two fashion shows and a chance to shop locally-made, ethical and sustainable garments.

St. Patrick’s Day

Luck is in the air this year with many activities occurring in the city for you to enjoy this St. Patrick’s Day! PHOTO SUPPLIED BY PEXELS. Credit: Pexels

On March 17, many countries around the world, including Canada and the United States celebrate St.Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of St. Patrick.

Celebrations generally involve public parades, festivals, and céilithe – a traditional Scottish or Irish social gathering, and the wearing of green attire or shamrocks.



Here’s where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Calgary:

St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Rec Room

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this St. Paddy’s themed party filled with games, drinking, live music and snacks on March 17. Entry to this arcade and entertainment hotspot will be free.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans

Heritage Park invites you for this ticketed event involving traditional Celtic music, Irish cuisine and “Irish pub classics”. Event runs Mar. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m..

St. Patrick’s Day Singles Mingle Party

Calgary event guru Sarah Sociables is hosting the “ultimate” ticketed party starting at 7:00 p.m. at Schanks Sports Grill on Macleod Trail.

Nowruz

Iran native Sana Z shares her Haftsin, an arrangement of symbolic items displayed on a tabletop for Nowruz. PHOTO SUPPLIED BY SANA Z

Nowruz, also known as Persian New Year is a festival that celebrates the Iranian New Year based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar.

Nowruz has been celebrated for more than 3,000 years worldwide by various ethnolinguistic groups and falls on or around March 21 on the Gregorian calendar.



The traditional customs of Nowruz include fire and water, ritual dances, gift exchanges, reciting poetry, and symbolic objects. Each household celebrates differently depending on the people and their ethnic background.

Here’s where you can celebrate Nowruz in Calgary

Nowruz 1401 Party

Join the Iranian Cultural Society of Calgary in celebrating Nowruz for a night filled with cultural performances and refreshments on Mar. 21.



The Calgary Journal team wishes everyone celebrating a Nowruz Mubarak!

نوروز مبارك

Arab Mother’s Day

Canada may celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May. However, in some parts of the world mother’s day is celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, meaning Arab – Canadian moms either celebrate this special day early or twice.

Each household celebrates mother’s day differently, but in the Middle East the celebration consists of family getting together over a feast and/or a table decorated with different types of flowers such as jasmine, tulips, lily’s and roses with a variety of sweets and desserts.

The Calgary Journal team wishes everyone celebrating a Happy Mother’s Day!



عيد ام سعيد

Ramadan

Every year on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims worldwide observe in the fasting of the holy month of Ramadan. This year, Muslims will begin to observe the holy month sometime either on the evening of March 22 or March 23 until April 20 or the 21 – depending on the sighting of the new moon.



Those observing will fast from dawn to sunset. However, Muslims who are extremely or chronically ill, traveling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating, don’t need to fast during Ramadan. Before beginning to fast, Muslims have what is known as the pre-dawn meal, also referred to as ‘suhur’ – the meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting.



When the fast is broken at sunset, Muslims will have a feast also known as iftar. This table consists of a variety of foods depending on the household, family, and cultural background. One common food item on the table are dates – as they’re the first thing in which Muslims eat to break their fast.

Charity is also very common during Ramadan, and here’s where those interested in Calgary, can gather during prayer times or feast times at the mosques nearest to them for a fundraiser iftar.

Jib Jannine Ramadan Fundraiser

On Mar. 16, this ticketed fundraiser will present attendees with a night “full of food, friends and community”. The website reads that the ticket price will be used as Zakat.

ICNA Relief Canada – Calgary Fundraising Iftar

ICNA Relief Canada is holding a ticketed event to raise money for “disaster relief, orphans and widows on Mar. 25.

The Calgary Journal team wishes everyone observing in the month of Ramadan a Ramadan Mubarak!

رمضان مبارك

Other events

This month is also filled with a variety of activities for Calgarians of all ages. Here’s a list of events for you and your loved ones to enjoy in the upcoming weeks.

Festival of Animated Objects

From March 14 to April 2, partake in festivities showcasing “puppets, masks, and a little whimsy” in various venues around the city.

YYC Food and Drink Experience

Running from Mar. 17 to 26, this Calgary expo will feature a diverse lineup of opportunities to celebrate, enjoy and learn more about the culinary and beverage scene in our city.

Grape Escape

Head to the BMO Centre Mar. 24 or 25 for this ticketed wine, spirits and beer tasting event featuring over 150 vendors.

Markets

Check out these markets scheduled in the city to shop locally made, artisan and imported goods this month.

Mar. 11, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Good Thrift Store

The Calgary Journal spoke to the Cuties Club about this event. Read here.

Mar. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ATCO Park

Mar. 11, 12, 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Alberta Hotel Building

Mar. 12, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Canadian Legion #1