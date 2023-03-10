Watch our video of the exhibit

The Telus Spark Science Centre brought the beloved children’s story Goodnight Moon to life with an interactive display that wrapped-up earlier this month. The book, written by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrated by Clement Hurd, has captivated young readers since it was published in 1947. Visitors experienced a fresh perspective on the book and a tribute to the tale’s timeless popularity.

This immersive display was both educational and interactive with walls explaining the science behind the tale and how it can affect a child’s sleep pattern.

People of all ages learned about the moon’s phases while walking around creatively learning about the importance of sleep.

Visitors were taken on a journey that brings the book and its characters to life with playful elements like stars following guests’ footsteps on the floor. The exhibit featured oversized furniture to replicate the pieces in the book including a toy house where characters can be seen inside on its different levels.

The exhibit ran from November to March 5, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the book’s publication.