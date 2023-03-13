https://calgaryjournal.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/TVPackFinal_RyanMcMillan.mp4 Watch Ryan Mcmillan’s report on Currie’s Light the Night event.

The Military Museums of Calgary are hoping to bring the community together this month around both history and art. The contributions of Canada’s Indigenous veterans will be celebrated alongside local art and Calgary’s military history with the Light the Night event.

Erin May, senior interpreter at the Military Museums, believes the event is important for Calgarians to attend, particularly as it takes place in the residential neighbourhood Currie Barracks – located on the former Canadian Forces Base.

“It is a beautiful display for anyone to come and take a look at, but it also shows the connections to Currie Barracks and its history,” said May.

Erin May, senior interpreter at Military Museums, encourages Calgarians to learn about Indigenous veterans. Photo: Ryan Mcmillan

According to Logan De Hoogh, junior interpreter at the Military Museums, the guided tours are unlike the typical museum experience people may expect.

“When people think of museums, they often think of just old stuff and boring tours, but here we have artifact handling and you get to be as close as you want to a lot of our artifacts that have actually been used,” said De Hoogh.

The Light the Night tours have been extended through March 18 and tickets can be purchased online.