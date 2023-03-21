The Mount Royal University men’s hockey team was eliminated in game three of the first round of the Canada West playoffs by the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Feb. 19.

The fifth seed Huskies stunned the fourth seed Cougars in overtime to advance to the semi-final round by a score of 3-2.

Cougars’ head coach Bert Gilling believes the Canada West league is trending upward in difficulty. Despite this, the Cougars held a winning record of 20 wins and 10 losses this season.

Related: Bergesen scores golden goal in women’s national final as MRU beats Concordia in OT (CTV)

“There’s been a few new programs over the last decade, a few new universities, a few sports programs. It seems like it’s growing. And every year it just seems like it’s becoming more competitive,” says Gilling.

Mount Royal Cougars players (left to right) Andrew Fyten and Riley Sawchuk celebrate the tying goal against MacEwan University in the second period of play

Photo: Scott Rowan

Jackson Berry, first-year student and Cougars goaltender, believes his team has what it takes to go further in the playoffs.

“It’s a lot more professional. It’s a group of men here, and we’re all bought in for a championship. It’s been a roller coaster, some ups, some downs, but it’s not anything like junior,” says Berry. “It’s a professional team and we mean business every time we step on the ice.”

Calgary Journal videographer Scott Rowan caught up with Berry following a loss to MacEwan University before the playoffs.